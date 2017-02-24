English champion Leicester fires manager Ranieri

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester has fired Claudio Ranieri, nine months after the Italian coach guided the club to an improbable English Premier League triumph.

Leicester said on Thursday its board "reluctantly feels that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the club's greatest interest."

Leicester, which won the league at preseason odds of 5,000-1, is a point above the relegation zone after 25 games of a woeful title defense, and hasn't scored in six league games in 2017.

The club is, however, in the last 16 of the Champions League and lost 2-1 to Sevilla in the first leg on Wednesday.

Leicester vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha says "we are duty-bound to put the club's long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment."