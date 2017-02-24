New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|149.50
|150.60
|147.85
|147.85
|Down 1.35
|May
|150.75
|152.40
|149.80
|149.95
|Down
|.95
|Jul
|153.00
|154.60
|152.20
|152.20
|Down 1.00
|Sep
|155.25
|156.80
|154.45
|154.45
|Down 1.00
|Dec
|158.30
|159.75
|157.55
|157.55
|Down
|.95
|Mar
|161.25
|162.55
|160.50
|160.50
|Down
|.95
|May
|163.80
|164.20
|162.25
|162.25
|Down
|.95
|Jul
|165.30
|165.70
|163.80
|163.80
|Down
|.90
|Sep
|166.75
|167.15
|165.30
|165.30
|Down
|.85
|Dec
|169.25
|169.25
|167.45
|167.45
|Down
|.80
|Mar
|169.65
|Down
|.80
|May
|171.10
|Down
|.80
|Jul
|172.45
|Down
|.80
|Sep
|173.90
|Down
|.80
|Dec
|175.20
|Down
|.80