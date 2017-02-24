  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/02/24 04:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 149.50 150.60 147.85 147.85 Down 1.35
May 150.75 152.40 149.80 149.95 Down .95
Jul 153.00 154.60 152.20 152.20 Down 1.00
Sep 155.25 156.80 154.45 154.45 Down 1.00
Dec 158.30 159.75 157.55 157.55 Down .95
Mar 161.25 162.55 160.50 160.50 Down .95
May 163.80 164.20 162.25 162.25 Down .95
Jul 165.30 165.70 163.80 163.80 Down .90
Sep 166.75 167.15 165.30 165.30 Down .85
Dec 169.25 169.25 167.45 167.45 Down .80
Mar 169.65 Down .80
May 171.10 Down .80
Jul 172.45 Down .80
Sep 173.90 Down .80
Dec 175.20 Down .80