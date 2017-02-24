BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Friday, Feb. 24

TODAY

The Commerce Department reports new home sales figures for January, and J.C. Penney reports fourth-quarter results. Baker Hughes issues its weekly tally of oil and gas rigs.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Tesla slips on 4Q loss

Tesla shares fell Thursday after the electric car and solar cell maker reported a loss for its fourth quarter.

CENTERPIECE

Betting on bonds

While stock investors have given fund managers a wide berth, favoring passive funds that track major indexes, bond investors still trust "the experts" with their money.

STORY STOCKS

Square (SQ)

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Hormel Foods (HRL)

HP (HPQ)

L Brands (LB)

Arris International (ARRS)

AMC Networks (AMCX)

FirstEnergy (FE)

FUND FOCUS

ClearBridge Small Cap Growth (SASMX)

The fund offers experienced management and Morningstar says it has been "consistent in different market environments," but hasn't done as well the last few years.

