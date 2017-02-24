Norway's Falla wins world cross-country ski sprint gold

LAHTI, Finland (AP) — Norway's Maiken Caspersen Falla won the women's freestyle cross-country sprint at the world Nordic ski championships on Thursday and two U.S. skiers made the podium.

Falla sped from the rest in the middle part of the course to beat Jessica Diggins by 1.66 seconds and Kikkan Randall by 3.76 seconds.

Several of the pre-race favorites failed to reach the final, with 15-time world champion Marit Bjoergen eliminated in the quarterfinals, and World Cup standings leader Heidi Weng narrowly missing out in the semifinals.

Swedish sprint specialist Stina Nilsson was looking for her first career world gold until she slipped on the final bend of her semifinal, bringing down Russia's Nataliya Matveyeva.