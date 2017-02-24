Mexico arrests alleged member of Basque separatist ETA group

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors have detained an alleged member of ETA, the armed separatist group that wants independence from Spain for a Basque state.

The attorney general's office says the suspect had been living clandestinely in Mexico since the 1980s.

A federal official who was not authorized to be quoted by name on Thursday identified the suspect Angel Maria Telleria Uriarte, alias "Antxoka."

The suspect is to be returned to Spain to face charges.

The ETA has waged a deadly campaign for a Basque homeland. ETA declared a permanent cease-fire in 2011 but has not disbanded.

ETA is labeled a terror group by Spain, the European Union and the United States.