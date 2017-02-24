BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US

For the week ending Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.

MONEY MATTERS-SHOPPING FOR HEALTH CARE

Americans who gained health coverage through the Affordable Care Act may soon have to rely more on health savings accounts. While such plans may help save money on doctor visits, they can cause patients to skip care.

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

U.S. home sales take off in January; Wells Fargo fires senior managers in sales scandal; Nobel-winning economist Kenneth J. Arrow dies.

QUICK FIX

Save or splurge? We asked experts how to know whether to squirrel away your tax refund or if it's OK to treat yourself.

WIRELESS & CASHLESS

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is launching a revamped "status" feature, cloning features already offered by Snapchat such as full-screen photos, GIFs or short videos to designate your status.

SMALL BUSINESS MONITOR

The flu outbreak is sidelining employees of small businesses, raising questions at many companies about sick time.

CENTERPIECE

Celgene's next chapter

Top biotech drugmaker Celgene expects its $7 billion-a-year blood cancer drug, Revlimid, to keep boosting sales for several years, one reason that its 2017 financial outlook is more optimistic than many rivals.

MARKET PULSE

American and United unveil cheaper "basic economy" fares; Italian olive oil prices are set to jump because of bad weather and insects; a Colorado town is setting up a drive-through marijuana shop.

OF MUTUAL INTEREST-TAX TIME

Tax time means many mutual-fund investors are paying the bill for their funds' past successes. The good news: This past year's tax bill is smaller for investors in many of the most popular funds.

INSIDER Q&A-ALLERGAN'S PRICE STRATEGY

Brent Saunders, chief executive of Botox-maker Allergan, talks to The Associated Press about the company's recently implemented "social contract" to limit drug price increases and increase financial aid for needy patients.

$1,000 DERBY

If you invested $1,000 at the start of this year in various types of stocks, bonds and commodities, how much would you have now?

