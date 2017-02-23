US envoy to UN meets with slain Israeli soldier's parents

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley has met with the parents of an Israeli soldier whose remains have never been returned after he was killed in Gaza.

The U.S. mission says Haley told Leah and Dr. Simcha Goldin Wednesday that she'd work with them and Israeli diplomats to advocate for the return. Lt. Hadar Goldin and two other Israeli soldiers were ambushed and killed by Hamas militants after a U.N.-backed cease-fire took effect in Gaza in August 2014.

When his artwork went on display last fall at U.N. headquarters, Leah Goldin urged the world body "to take responsibility and ensure" the return.

Hamas has demanded Israel release dozens of prisoners before it opens negotiations on returning the remains of Goldin and another soldier killed in the fighting, Oron Shaul.