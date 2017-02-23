Report: US consulate translator detained in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Media reports say police have detained a Turkish employee of the U.S. Consulate in the southern city of Adana for alleged links to outlawed Kurdish rebels.

The Dogan news agency report said Thursday the man works as a translator for the consulate and is suspected of membership of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK. The group is considered a terror organization by Turkey and its allies, including the United States.

The report said police raided his home but could not find him there. Consulate officials later handed the man over to police, according to the report.

The U.S. Embassy said it has a policy of not commenting on mission employees. A press officer at Adana police headquarters said she had no information and could not confirm the report.