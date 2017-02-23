WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE ROUNDUP

UNDATED — Roma, Fiorentina and Shakhtar Donetsk are among the teams holding leads heading into the second legs of their Europa League matches. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

OLY--ASIAN WINTER GAMES-DALTON'S CHOICE

SAPPORO, Japan — Growing up in rural southern Ontario, Matt Dalton never figured that his career path in professional hockey would take him to South Korea. Dalton, along with a handful of other North American players, has acquired South Korean citizenship and is a key member of the men's national ice hockey team as it prepares to take on the world's best as host of the 2018 Winter Olympics. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 660 words, photos.

CAR--F1-MERCEDES LAUNCH

LONDON — Formula One team Mercedes launches its new car with drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas putting the W08 through its paces at Silverstone. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1500 GMT.

ML--LEBANON-REFUGEE SPORTS

BEIRUT — Every Sunday, the gymnasium along Beirut's airport highway echoes with the shouting and laughter of dozens of Syrian children enjoying a rare escape from a grim and confined life in exile. The Sport 4 Development program, run by the U.N. children's agency, aims to bring 12,000 children, mostly Syrian refugees, to blacktops and turf pitches this year to teach the basics of soccer and basketball, and to ease the pain of war and displacement. By Philip Issa. SENT: 690 words, photos.

BKO--CHINA-YAO MING

BEIJING — Yao Ming has moved into management in a bid to hasten China's basketball development. The Chinese Basketball Association voted unanimously to appoint former Houston Rockets star as its president on Thursday, in a step toward reform for an organization which has in past been led by government bureaucrats. SENT: 350 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--SPAIN-SPOTLIGHT-SEVILLA

MADRID — Sevilla has to quickly change its focus from one of the club?s most important games in the Champions League to another highly demanding contest in the Spanish league — the city derby against Real Betis. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

Also:

— SOC--ROMA-NEW STADIUM — Roma's American president losing patience over stadium delay. SENT: 130 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--INDIA-AUSTRALIA

PUNE, India — Mitchell Starc hit a counter-attacking 47-ball half-century as Australia finished day one of the first test against India at 256-9 on Thursday. Opener Matt Renshaw recovered from an upset stomach to score an invaluable 68. By Chetan Narula. SENT: 690 words, photos.

RUGBY:

RGU--FRANCE TEAM

PARIS — France coach Guy Noves has made three changes for the Six Nations match at Ireland on Saturday, one he considers "crucial" in the team's development after narrow losses against rugby's leading nations. SENT: 440 words.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

MELBOURNE, Australia — Bustling center Rieko Ioane crossed for three tries as the Auckland Blues kicked off the 2017 Super Rugby season with a thumping 56-18 win over the Rebels on Thursday night, securing their first win in Melbourne. SENT: 270 words.

Other Stories:

— GLF--LPGA THAILAND — Jutanugarn, Yang shoot 66 to take lead at LPGA Thailand. SENT: 180 words.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Ducks end Boston's 4-game winning streak. SENT: 350 words, photos.

— OLY--ASIAN WINTER GAMES ROUNDUP — South Korea's Choi leads short program at Asian Winter Games. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 515 words, photos.

