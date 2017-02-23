Afghanistan may seek sanctions on suspected terror networks

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A government official says Afghanistan is ready to seek United Nations sanctions against suspected terrorist networks and their supporters, a veiled reference to neighbor Pakistan — whom Kabul accuses of aiding Taliban insurgents, particularly the Haqqani network.

At a conference Thursday, Shekib Mustaghni, Afghanistan's foreign ministry spokesman, said it's still waiting for Pakistan to act on a list of wanted terrorists Kabul says are hiding in Pakistan as well as 23 insurgent sanctuaries on Pakistani soil.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has sent a list of 76 suspected insurgents it says have found a safe haven in Afghanistan.

Still, Mustaghni said Afghanistan wants to see tensions between the two neighbors reduced adding Kabul wanted Islamabad to re-open its borders, which were closed after a series of bombings left at least 125 Pakistanis dead.