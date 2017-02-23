The Latest: Evancho wants to 'enlighten' Trump on policies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Trump administration's decision on public school bathrooms and transgender students. (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

The singer who performed at President Donald Trump's inauguration says she wants to meet with the president to "enlighten him" on what her transgender sister endures at her high school.

The Trump administration has ended an Obama directive telling public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms of their chosen gender.

Singer Jackie Evancho says she was disappointed by that. Evancho tells ABC's "Good Morning America" she has not heard from Trump after asking him via Twitter to meet with her and 18-year-old transgender sister Juliet, who was born "Jacob."

Evancho says she wanted to enlighten trump on what her sister and people like her endure. Evancho's sister says she deals with discrimination "every day" with people saying "horrible things" to her.

___ 3:37 a.m.

Conservatives are praising the Trump administration's rollback of public school bathroom requirements for transgender students, saying the move corrects a legal overreach by the Obama administration that is best left for states to decide. Transgender rights advocates, meanwhile, are vowing to overcome a major setback.

"We're not discouraged. And we're going to keep fighting like we have been and keep fighting for the right thing," said Gavin Grimm, a transgender teen who sued his Virginia high school over its bathroom access policy.

The Justice and Education departments said Wednesday that public schools no longer need to abide by the Obama-era directive instructing them to allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms of their chosen gender.