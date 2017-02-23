Barricaded man dies after 4-hour standoff with deputies

LAKE ALFRED, Fla. (AP) — A man is dead following a four-hour standoff with law enforcement that ended with a SWAT team blowing a hole in the side of his central Florida house.

Polk County Sheriff's officials say deputies were serving a search warrant at the Lake Alfred home Wednesday afternoon when they found 28-year-old Kevin Johnson hiding behind a fake wall in a bedroom.

An incident report says he refused to come out, pointed a gun at deputies and fired. Deputies returned fire. A SWAT team was called in. Just before 6 p.m., authorities blew a small hole in the house and found Johnson dead.

Deputies say Johnson's mother was arrested after refusing to cooperate with deputies. She's accused of tampering with evidence.

Johnson was white.

Three deputies are on administrative leave, pending an investigation. Authorities have not released their names or races.