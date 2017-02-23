Snow removal vehicles readied as snowfall likely on Hehuanshan on Friday

Expecting an approaching cold air mass to bring snow, Taiwan’s highway maintenance authority got snow removal vehicles ready on Thursday at the Song Syue Lodge, a mountain hotel on Hehuanshan (Hehuan Mountain).

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the arrival of the continental cold front will affect Taiwan from Thursday to Monday, and due to moisture from southern China moving towards Taiwan, mountainous areas over 3,000 meters above sea level will have chances of receiving snow from Friday night to Monday, with snowfall on Taipei (Taiwan News)--Hehuanshan likely as early as Friday morning.

Compared to the previous snowfalls in this winter, the chances of heavier snow this time are greater, the CWB said.

Hehuanshan is the best place in Taiwan for enjoying snow as it is prone to snow in winter and more accessible than other mountainous areas in Taiwan.

The highway maintenance authority warned that the road surface of the Provincial Highway No.14A from kilometer mark 18 to kilometer mark 41 that passes through Hehuanshan could be frozen due to snow; and therefore, it had activated an emergency team and got snow removal vehicles ready at the Song Syue Lodge, which is 3,150 meters above sea level.

The highway authority called on road users to pay attention to road control information, with regard to whether snow chains will be required for vehicles or which highways will be closed.