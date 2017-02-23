Husband of Spain's princess avoids jail while awaits appeal

MADRID (AP) — The brother-in-law of Spain's King Felipe will avoid imprisonment but must show up in court in Switzerland, where he lives, once per month while he waits for the Supreme Court to rule on an appeal to a fraud and tax evasion guilty verdict.

The provincial court of the Balearic Islands sentenced Inaki Urdangarin on Feb. 17 to six years and three months in prison. It absolved Princess Cristina but ordered her to pay a fine for benefiting from her husband's deals.

Urdangarin left alone the court in Palma de Mallorca shortly after a panel of judges on Thursday rejected the prosecutor's request for precautionary imprisonment avoidable with a 200,000 euro bail ($211,000).

The judges also rejected a 100,000 euro ($105,000) bail request for Urdangarin's former business partner, Diego Torres. He had been sentenced to 8 1/2 years in jail on various corruption charges.