City/Town, Country;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;89;79;A t-storm in spots;88;78;SW;9;80%;65%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;74;67;More sun than clouds;83;67;NE;9;52%;10%;8

Aleppo, Syria;64;41;Partly sunny;64;38;WNW;7;62%;2%;5

Algiers, Algeria;68;52;Partly sunny;61;52;W;10;78%;89%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;49;37;Showers around;46;36;SW;11;72%;70%;2

Anchorage, United States;26;20;Rain and snow shower;36;21;NNW;2;91%;82%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;63;40;Sunshine;59;38;SSW;5;43%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;27;3;Partly sunny;24;15;SSW;8;76%;12%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;92;75;Couple of t-storms;91;74;NE;3;74%;81%;7

Athens, Greece;64;47;Partly sunny, nice;63;51;S;7;68%;5%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;73;65;Partly sunny;75;64;W;4;61%;29%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;68;42;Sunny and pleasant;72;44;NNW;8;29%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;89;74;Thunderstorm;89;75;WSW;5;75%;80%;9

Bangalore, India;94;59;Sunny and very warm;93;59;ESE;8;31%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;95;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;S;8;69%;51%;8

Barcelona, Spain;61;52;Mostly cloudy;58;47;ESE;11;84%;44%;1

Beijing, China;46;25;Sunny and mild;54;28;NW;9;25%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;64;41;Cloudy, p.m. rain;63;37;N;7;62%;89%;2

Berlin, Germany;49;36;Rain to snow;40;31;W;13;77%;64%;1

Bogota, Colombia;65;49;A t-storm in spots;63;47;ESE;6;81%;81%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;82;66;A t-storm in spots;83;65;NNW;6;68%;70%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;57;41;Cloudy and cooler;50;31;NW;16;54%;23%;2

Brussels, Belgium;50;38;Spotty showers;42;34;WSW;8;78%;68%;1

Bucharest, Romania;61;41;Clouds and sun;62;44;SW;10;61%;63%;3

Budapest, Hungary;56;46;Cloudy;50;32;NW;9;54%;27%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;89;75;Partly sunny, humid;89;73;E;7;71%;1%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;88;66;A t-storm in spots;84;64;W;5;47%;64%;7

Busan, South Korea;48;28;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;34;WNW;10;38%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;69;49;Lots of sun, nice;74;51;NE;9;47%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;93;64;Partly sunny, cooler;77;64;S;12;64%;25%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;84;65;A t-storm in spots;85;70;ESE;3;49%;64%;10

Chennai, India;91;72;Hazy sun;91;71;SE;5;63%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;53;43;A heavy thunderstorm;58;29;SW;12;74%;73%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;90;75;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;ESE;6;67%;58%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;42;30;Partly sunny;37;28;W;10;71%;1%;1

Dakar, Senegal;75;65;Mostly sunny, nice;74;66;N;14;74%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;86;54;Sunny and cooler;73;39;NNE;8;28%;5%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;91;77;A t-storm around;90;78;ESE;11;80%;70%;7

Delhi, India;77;54;Hazy sun;78;56;NW;13;32%;0%;7

Denver, United States;41;18;Snow flurries;29;12;SSW;4;72%;63%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;84;58;Hazy sun;88;55;WNW;6;38%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;92;70;A shower in the p.m.;90;72;NNW;4;62%;66%;8

Dublin, Ireland;45;34;A little p.m. rain;47;44;SSW;13;79%;88%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;54;33;Increasing clouds;57;36;NNW;7;32%;53%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;61;55;A shower or t-storm;63;55;WSW;10;81%;58%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;67;58;Low clouds;62;56;NNE;8;73%;66%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;77;62;A stray shower;77;61;ENE;6;76%;63%;9

Havana, Cuba;77;65;Sunshine and nice;80;63;NNW;6;62%;26%;8

Helsinki, Finland;34;16;A snow shower;27;18;WNW;8;74%;66%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;91;77;A shower in spots;93;77;SE;8;58%;56%;7

Hong Kong, China;72;54;Cloudy and cooler;61;53;NE;11;71%;63%;3

Honolulu, United States;79;67;A shower in spots;77;65;NE;14;54%;45%;5

Hyderabad, India;100;69;Hazy sunshine;95;66;N;6;25%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;72;44;Partly sunny;75;47;NW;11;38%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;58;49;Sunny and breezy;59;50;SW;18;61%;12%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;88;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;SSW;5;79%;86%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;82;65;Sunny and pleasant;83;70;NNW;12;42%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;63;56;A shower or t-storm;72;58;NNE;6;79%;80%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;48;28;Sun and clouds;52;32;NNE;5;21%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;86;62;Sunny and very warm;91;63;NNW;6;16%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;73;41;Sunny and pleasant;74;41;W;5;40%;9%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;88;58;Nice with some sun;87;58;N;14;13%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;41;36;Showers around;52;28;WSW;12;66%;82%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;82;68;Partly sunny;84;68;WNW;8;56%;8%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;91;74;A shower or t-storm;90;73;NW;5;69%;74%;7

Kolkata, India;88;61;Hazy sunshine;87;59;WSW;6;35%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;92;76;Thunderstorm;90;76;E;4;76%;74%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;56;35;A t-storm in spots;57;36;ENE;9;59%;65%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;91;78;A passing shower;90;78;SSW;5;72%;56%;8

Lima, Peru;82;72;High clouds;82;71;S;6;68%;36%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;64;54;Partial sunshine;65;50;NW;9;74%;1%;4

London, United Kingdom;52;37;Clouds and sun;46;39;SW;11;63%;65%;2

Los Angeles, United States;62;46;Sunny and cool;62;46;N;2;44%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;91;76;Partly sunny;90;77;SSW;7;65%;34%;8

Madrid, Spain;63;43;Clouds and sun;61;34;NNE;6;60%;5%;3

Male, Maldives;88;79;High clouds;87;80;ENE;6;63%;10%;8

Manaus, Brazil;87;71;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;75;ENE;5;80%;76%;3

Manila, Philippines;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;E;6;73%;73%;4

Melbourne, Australia;81;59;Cloudy and cooler;66;57;S;12;67%;28%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;79;43;Sunny and nice;77;46;WSW;5;13%;0%;13

Miami, United States;78;64;Partly sunny;84;67;NNW;6;64%;3%;6

Minsk, Belarus;39;34;Rain to snow;42;24;NW;15;82%;72%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;89;78;Mostly sunny;89;78;E;14;66%;26%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;87;71;Mostly sunny, humid;84;71;ENE;7;69%;26%;7

Montreal, Canada;51;31;A little p.m. rain;39;34;NE;2;81%;81%;2

Moscow, Russia;35;31;Snow to rain;38;22;SW;9;81%;78%;1

Mumbai, India;93;78;Hazy sun and warm;96;78;N;9;29%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;84;59;A stray t-shower;82;60;NNE;11;57%;71%;10

New York, United States;64;52;Areas of morning fog;66;53;S;4;70%;55%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;67;45;Partly sunny;65;44;WNW;6;62%;8%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;31;10;Partly sunny;27;10;S;5;83%;3%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;55;34;Mostly cloudy;45;33;SW;6;49%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;34;17;Mostly sunny;35;16;WNW;7;49%;1%;1

Ottawa, Canada;47;28;Spotty showers;36;31;E;9;79%;84%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;85;79;A shower;84;77;WNW;7;79%;92%;8

Panama City, Panama;88;72;Partly sunny, nice;89;72;SE;9;64%;7%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;85;75;A t-storm in spots;86;74;ENE;10;77%;57%;7

Paris, France;53;39;A passing shower;47;33;W;10;52%;57%;2

Perth, Australia;88;68;Sunshine, very hot;96;72;E;11;30%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;93;75;Turning cloudy;92;75;S;5;62%;41%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;90;76;A t-storm in spots;89;75;NNE;8;72%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;89;67;An afternoon shower;89;69;SW;6;48%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;55;39;Rain and snow shower;44;31;W;15;47%;60%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;40;10;Mostly sunny;40;16;WSW;5;61%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;66;52;Periods of rain;64;52;ENE;11;76%;92%;10

Rabat, Morocco;59;55;A passing shower;62;49;SW;9;83%;56%;2

Recife, Brazil;89;79;A morning shower;89;80;SE;9;62%;80%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;35;29;Snow and rain;43;33;SSW;19;79%;90%;0

Riga, Latvia;38;28;A bit of a.m. snow;33;27;W;9;70%;90%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;94;77;A t-storm in spots;95;78;N;6;51%;56%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;72;49;Partly sunny;68;48;NE;9;55%;1%;9

Rome, Italy;61;46;Showers and t-storms;61;48;SSE;10;76%;86%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;34;24;A bit of snow;29;21;WSW;8;59%;88%;1

San Francisco, United States;53;40;Partly sunny, cool;53;42;W;7;59%;33%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;81;56;A t-storm in spots;83;58;ESE;6;52%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;81;72;Mostly sunny;85;72;SSE;7;57%;1%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;74;63;Partly sunny, humid;72;63;W;4;92%;34%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;79;47;A t-storm in spots;76;47;E;5;39%;44%;13

Santiago, Chile;89;62;Turning cloudy;87;62;WSW;7;54%;44%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;81;71;An afternoon shower;83;72;SW;10;65%;64%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;67;44;Nice with some sun;68;43;N;5;68%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;45;34;Spotty showers;43;31;NE;4;67%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;41;17;Sunshine;40;22;WNW;7;46%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;45;37;Mainly cloudy;48;37;NNE;7;49%;6%;4

Singapore, Singapore;89;78;Thunderstorm;87;78;N;2;79%;81%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;63;34;Clouds and sun;62;43;SSW;6;65%;62%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;82;70;Mostly sunny, nice;83;72;ESE;7;59%;26%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;34;18;Mostly sunny;32;21;NW;11;54%;8%;1

Sydney, Australia;86;69;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;68;S;10;71%;76%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;61;52;Spotty showers;60;57;NE;11;79%;92%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;34;23;A snow shower;29;21;NW;11;56%;66%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;64;36;Turning cloudy, mild;61;41;ENE;7;52%;47%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;50;34;Clouds and sun, mild;56;34;NNW;13;53%;5%;3

Tehran, Iran;57;33;Plenty of sunshine;57;37;N;8;17%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;67;49;Plenty of sunshine;69;49;NE;6;62%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;67;42;Partly sunny, mild;68;55;ESE;6;52%;75%;3

Tokyo, Japan;58;39;Partly sunny;50;36;N;14;34%;10%;4

Toronto, Canada;56;36;Rain, a thunderstorm;43;40;ENE;18;86%;89%;1

Tripoli, Libya;73;63;Rather cloudy;82;61;SW;6;31%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;72;57;Partly sunny;78;51;W;7;52%;32%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;21;-3;Brilliant sunshine;28;-2;NW;7;74%;32%;3

Vancouver, Canada;43;29;Snow showers;41;29;NNW;4;62%;61%;1

Vienna, Austria;62;45;Cloudy and cooler;50;31;NW;16;43%;22%;2

Vientiane, Laos;93;72;Sunshine and warm;90;69;E;6;48%;28%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;41;34;Morning rain;40;25;W;12;69%;85%;0

Warsaw, Poland;47;41;A little p.m. rain;44;27;W;19;77%;73%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;65;58;Brilliant sunshine;70;60;NE;8;67%;2%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;96;66;Sunny and very warm;97;68;WSW;5;47%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;40;10;Clearing;35;12;ENE;2;70%;5%;4

