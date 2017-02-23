Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 23, 2017

City/Town, Country;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SW;14;80%;65%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;23;19;More sun than clouds;28;19;NE;14;52%;10%;8

Aleppo, Syria;18;5;Partly sunny;18;3;WNW;11;62%;2%;5

Algiers, Algeria;20;11;Partly sunny;16;11;W;16;78%;89%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;10;3;Showers around;8;2;SW;18;72%;70%;2

Anchorage, United States;-3;-7;Rain and snow shower;2;-6;NNW;3;91%;82%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;17;5;Sunshine;15;3;SSW;8;43%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;-3;-16;Partly sunny;-4;-9;SSW;13;76%;12%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;33;24;Couple of t-storms;33;23;NE;5;74%;81%;7

Athens, Greece;18;8;Partly sunny, nice;17;11;S;11;68%;5%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;23;18;Partly sunny;24;18;W;7;61%;29%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;20;6;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;NNW;13;29%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;31;23;Thunderstorm;32;24;WSW;8;75%;80%;9

Bangalore, India;34;15;Sunny and very warm;34;15;ESE;13;31%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;35;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;S;13;69%;51%;8

Barcelona, Spain;16;11;Mostly cloudy;15;8;ESE;17;84%;44%;1

Beijing, China;8;-4;Sunny and mild;12;-2;NW;14;25%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;18;5;Cloudy, p.m. rain;17;3;N;11;62%;89%;2

Berlin, Germany;9;2;Rain to snow;5;-1;W;20;77%;64%;1

Bogota, Colombia;19;9;A t-storm in spots;17;9;ESE;10;81%;81%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;28;19;A t-storm in spots;28;18;NNW;10;68%;70%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;14;5;Cloudy and cooler;10;0;NW;26;54%;23%;2

Brussels, Belgium;10;3;Spotty showers;6;1;WSW;13;78%;68%;1

Bucharest, Romania;16;5;Clouds and sun;17;7;SW;16;61%;63%;3

Budapest, Hungary;14;8;Cloudy;10;0;NW;15;54%;27%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;32;24;Partly sunny, humid;31;23;E;11;71%;1%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;31;19;A t-storm in spots;29;18;W;8;47%;64%;7

Busan, South Korea;9;-2;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;1;WNW;16;38%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;21;10;Lots of sun, nice;23;11;NE;15;47%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;34;18;Partly sunny, cooler;25;18;S;19;64%;25%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;29;18;A t-storm in spots;30;21;ESE;5;49%;64%;10

Chennai, India;33;22;Hazy sun;33;22;SE;8;63%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;12;6;A heavy thunderstorm;14;-1;SW;20;74%;73%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;32;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;ESE;10;67%;58%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;5;-1;Partly sunny;3;-2;W;17;71%;1%;1

Dakar, Senegal;24;18;Mostly sunny, nice;23;19;N;23;74%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;30;12;Sunny and cooler;23;4;NNE;13;28%;5%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;33;25;A t-storm around;32;26;ESE;18;80%;70%;7

Delhi, India;25;12;Hazy sun;26;13;NW;22;32%;0%;7

Denver, United States;5;-8;Snow flurries;-2;-11;SSW;6;72%;63%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;29;14;Hazy sun;31;13;WNW;9;38%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;33;21;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;NNW;7;62%;66%;8

Dublin, Ireland;7;1;A little p.m. rain;8;7;SSW;21;79%;88%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;12;0;Increasing clouds;14;2;NNW;11;32%;53%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;16;13;A shower or t-storm;17;13;WSW;15;81%;58%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;19;14;Low clouds;17;13;NNE;13;73%;66%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;25;17;A stray shower;25;16;ENE;10;76%;63%;9

Havana, Cuba;25;18;Sunshine and nice;27;17;NNW;10;62%;26%;8

Helsinki, Finland;1;-9;A snow shower;-3;-8;WNW;12;74%;66%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;33;25;A shower in spots;34;25;SE;13;58%;56%;7

Hong Kong, China;22;12;Cloudy and cooler;16;11;NE;17;71%;63%;3

Honolulu, United States;26;19;A shower in spots;25;19;NE;22;54%;45%;5

Hyderabad, India;38;20;Hazy sunshine;35;19;N;10;25%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;22;7;Partly sunny;24;8;NW;18;38%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;14;10;Sunny and breezy;15;10;SW;29;61%;12%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;SSW;8;79%;86%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;28;18;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;NNW;19;42%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;17;13;A shower or t-storm;22;15;NNE;10;79%;80%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;9;-2;Sun and clouds;11;0;NNE;8;21%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;30;17;Sunny and very warm;33;17;NNW;10;16%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;23;5;Sunny and pleasant;24;5;W;8;40%;9%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;31;14;Nice with some sun;30;14;N;23;13%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;5;2;Showers around;11;-2;WSW;20;66%;82%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;28;20;Partly sunny;29;20;WNW;14;56%;8%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;33;23;A shower or t-storm;32;23;NW;8;69%;74%;7

Kolkata, India;31;16;Hazy sunshine;30;15;WSW;9;35%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;33;25;Thunderstorm;32;25;E;6;76%;74%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;13;2;A t-storm in spots;14;2;ENE;14;59%;65%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;33;25;A passing shower;32;25;SSW;8;72%;56%;8

Lima, Peru;28;22;High clouds;28;22;S;10;68%;36%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;18;12;Partial sunshine;18;10;NW;14;74%;1%;4

London, United Kingdom;11;3;Clouds and sun;8;4;SW;17;63%;65%;2

Los Angeles, United States;17;8;Sunny and cool;17;8;N;3;44%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;33;25;Partly sunny;32;25;SSW;11;65%;34%;8

Madrid, Spain;17;6;Clouds and sun;16;1;NNE;10;60%;5%;3

Male, Maldives;31;26;High clouds;31;27;ENE;10;63%;10%;8

Manaus, Brazil;30;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;ENE;7;80%;76%;3

Manila, Philippines;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;E;10;73%;73%;4

Melbourne, Australia;27;15;Cloudy and cooler;19;14;S;19;67%;28%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;26;6;Sunny and nice;25;8;WSW;8;13%;0%;13

Miami, United States;26;18;Partly sunny;29;19;NNW;10;64%;3%;6

Minsk, Belarus;4;1;Rain to snow;6;-4;NW;24;82%;72%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;26;E;22;66%;26%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;30;21;Mostly sunny, humid;29;22;ENE;12;69%;26%;7

Montreal, Canada;11;-1;A little p.m. rain;4;1;NE;4;81%;81%;2

Moscow, Russia;1;0;Snow to rain;3;-5;SW;15;81%;78%;1

Mumbai, India;34;26;Hazy sun and warm;35;25;N;15;29%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;29;15;A stray t-shower;28;15;NNE;18;57%;71%;10

New York, United States;18;11;Areas of morning fog;19;12;S;6;70%;55%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;19;7;Partly sunny;18;7;WNW;9;62%;8%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;0;-12;Partly sunny;-3;-12;S;8;83%;3%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;13;1;Mostly cloudy;7;0;SW;9;49%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;1;-8;Mostly sunny;2;-9;WNW;11;49%;1%;1

Ottawa, Canada;8;-2;Spotty showers;2;-1;E;15;79%;84%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;29;26;A shower;29;25;WNW;12;79%;92%;8

Panama City, Panama;31;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;SE;15;64%;7%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ENE;16;77%;57%;7

Paris, France;12;4;A passing shower;9;1;W;16;52%;57%;2

Perth, Australia;31;20;Sunshine, very hot;36;22;E;18;30%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;34;24;Turning cloudy;33;24;S;8;62%;41%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NNE;12;72%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;31;20;An afternoon shower;32;21;SW;10;48%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;13;4;Rain and snow shower;7;-1;W;23;47%;60%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;4;-12;Mostly sunny;4;-9;WSW;8;61%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;19;11;Periods of rain;18;11;ENE;18;76%;92%;10

Rabat, Morocco;15;13;A passing shower;17;9;SW;15;83%;56%;2

Recife, Brazil;32;26;A morning shower;32;27;SE;14;62%;80%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;2;-2;Snow and rain;6;0;SSW;30;79%;90%;0

Riga, Latvia;3;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-3;W;15;70%;90%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;34;25;A t-storm in spots;35;25;N;9;51%;56%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;22;9;Partly sunny;20;9;NE;15;55%;1%;9

Rome, Italy;16;8;Showers and t-storms;16;9;SSE;16;76%;86%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;1;-5;A bit of snow;-2;-6;WSW;13;59%;88%;1

San Francisco, United States;12;4;Partly sunny, cool;12;5;W;11;59%;33%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;27;14;A t-storm in spots;28;15;ESE;9;52%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;27;22;Mostly sunny;30;22;SSE;11;57%;1%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;24;17;Partly sunny, humid;22;17;W;6;92%;34%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;26;8;A t-storm in spots;25;8;E;7;39%;44%;13

Santiago, Chile;32;17;Turning cloudy;31;16;WSW;11;54%;44%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;27;22;An afternoon shower;28;22;SW;17;65%;64%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;19;7;Nice with some sun;20;6;N;8;68%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;7;1;Spotty showers;6;0;NE;7;67%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;5;-8;Sunshine;4;-5;WNW;11;46%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;7;3;Mainly cloudy;9;3;NNE;11;49%;6%;4

Singapore, Singapore;32;26;Thunderstorm;31;26;N;3;79%;81%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;17;1;Clouds and sun;16;6;SSW;9;65%;62%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;28;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;ESE;11;59%;26%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;1;-8;Mostly sunny;0;-6;NW;18;54%;8%;1

Sydney, Australia;30;21;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;20;S;16;71%;76%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;16;11;Spotty showers;16;14;NE;17;79%;92%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;1;-5;A snow shower;-2;-6;NW;17;56%;66%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;18;2;Turning cloudy, mild;16;5;ENE;10;52%;47%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;10;1;Clouds and sun, mild;13;1;NNW;22;53%;5%;3

Tehran, Iran;14;1;Plenty of sunshine;14;3;N;14;17%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;19;9;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;NE;9;62%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;19;5;Partly sunny, mild;20;13;ESE;9;52%;75%;3

Tokyo, Japan;14;4;Partly sunny;10;2;N;22;34%;10%;4

Toronto, Canada;13;2;Rain, a thunderstorm;6;5;ENE;28;86%;89%;1

Tripoli, Libya;23;17;Rather cloudy;28;16;SW;10;31%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;22;14;Partly sunny;25;11;W;11;52%;32%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;-6;-20;Brilliant sunshine;-2;-19;NW;11;74%;32%;3

Vancouver, Canada;6;-2;Snow showers;5;-2;NNW;6;62%;61%;1

Vienna, Austria;17;7;Cloudy and cooler;10;-1;NW;26;43%;22%;2

Vientiane, Laos;34;22;Sunshine and warm;32;20;E;9;48%;28%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;5;1;Morning rain;4;-4;W;19;69%;85%;0

Warsaw, Poland;8;5;A little p.m. rain;7;-3;W;31;77%;73%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;18;14;Brilliant sunshine;21;15;NE;13;67%;2%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;35;19;Sunny and very warm;36;20;WSW;8;47%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;4;-12;Clearing;1;-11;ENE;3;70%;5%;4

