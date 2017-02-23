France makes 3 changes to face Ireland in Six Nations

PARIS (AP) — France coach Guy Noves has made three changes for the match at Ireland on Saturday in the Six Nations.

Yoann Huget will start at right wing instead of Virimi Vakatawa, who has a thigh problem, with Noa Nakaitaci switching over to the left wing to accommodate Huget.

The other two changes are in the forwards. South African-born Bernard Le Roux will come in at flanker for the injured Loann Goujon, and Rabah Slimani — France's try scorer against England — will replace prop Uini Atonio, who is out of form and has been benched.

Noves made a surprising decision not to pick a flyhalf among his reserves, meaning that scrumhalf Baptiste Serin could switch to flyhalf if Noves brings on another scrumhalf during the match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

In the first two matches, France lost at England 19-16 and beat Scotland 22-16 at home, while Ireland lost at Scotland 27-22 and routed Italy 63-10 in Rome.

France: Scott Spedding, Yoann Huget, Remi Lamerat, Gael Fickou, Noa Nakaitaci, Camille Lopez, Baptiste Serin; Louis Picamoles, Kevin Gourdon, Bernard Le Roux, Yoann Maestri, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Rabah Slimani, Guilhem Guirado (captain), Cyril Baille. Reserves: Christopher Tolofua, Uini Atonio, Eddy Ben Arous, Julien Le Devedec, Charles Ollivon, Maxime Machenaud, Henry Chavancy, Djibril Camara.