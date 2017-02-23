Penn State graduate assistants petition for union

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Penn State graduate student assistants are seeking union representation.

A group called the Coalition of Graduate Employees at PSU filed a petition for a union election with the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board on Wednesday. CGEPSU represents over 3,700 graduate assistants.

The group says its members want more say in determining pay, benefits and working conditions. CGEPSU claims Penn State makes these decisions without any student input.

A representative from Penn State issued a statement saying the school's graduate assistants are "students first".

Penn State graduate assistants currently receive stipends and grants that cover tuition costs. The school also offers the assistants health insurance coverage.

According to the Coalition of Graduate Employee Unions, there are currently 32 graduate employee unions in the U.S.