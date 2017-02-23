Jordan hands 15-year prison terms for 8 in alleged IS plots

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan's state security court has sentenced eight men to 15-year prison terms for involvement in alleged plans by the extremist Islamic State group to attack a military airport, military personnel, foreign aircraft and foreign embassies in the kingdom.

The sentences are part of an ongoing crackdown. Jordan is a member of a U.S.-led coalition against IS, which controls territory in Syria and Iraq, and poses a domestic threat to Jordan.

The state news agency Petra says one of those sentenced on Wednesday planned to target the Marka military airport in the capital, Amman, with an explosives belt. Petra says three others planned to attack foreign aircraft.

It says four others received money from IS, but were arrested before they could carry out an attack on a bus transporting Jordanian troops.