Taiwanese restaurant's hilarious Chinglish menu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An employee of a branch of the popular Ginger Duck (薑母鴨) restaurant chain in Changhua County posted several uproarious photos of bizarre English translations of items on the menu on Taiwanese social media.

An employee from the 鼎味 branch of Ginger Duck chain, who goes by the username 鴉川君 (Mr. Crow), posted photos of several odd names for menu items that were translated a little bit too literally from Chinese on the popular Taiwanese message board PTT, thus qualifying as Chinglish, rather than standard English.

Some of the more whimsical names of dishes included "Boneless rinse opium," Yegu marry a meat (3)," "China girl," "Charcoal balls," "Two seafood each child (6)," "Two wild mushrooms marry fresh meat," "Smoked Luya tongue," "Duck Buddha," "Baby Food," and last but not least "Seafood Fukubukuro."

In response to the media reports on the wording of the menu, a representative of Ginger Duck said its very funny, but when foreigners come in, it is somewhat embarrassing. He said that when the menu first came out, customers took notice and he then realized there were mistakes, but he later thought it was quite funny. Because they had printed a vast quantity of menus, they had originally planned on sticking with the original, but now that they have gotten so much attention, they are considering revising the menus.



The item "China girl" literally translated would be "Mainland Chinese girl," but would actually be better translated as "Romaine Lettuce." The item at the bottom, "Charcoal balls" would be better translated as "Charcoal Roasted Meatballs." They also neglected to distinguish between the two types of mushrooms listed on this section of the menu.

PTT users enjoyed poking fun at the menus:

"How would you like your China girl, from China before or after 1949?"

"Cheapest Chinese wife in history."

"It's like foreigners' Chinese tattoos."



Instead of "Baby food," it would be better translated as "Baby Cabbage."



The word "Buddha" (佛仔) is a homophone with the word "testicle" (睾丸) in Taiwanese dialect, so more directly translated it would be "Duck Testicles."



In Japanese culture a "Fukubukuro" is a grab bag with mystery contents inside. In this case, it is a kind of seafood dumpling with shrimp, squid, and flying fish roe.



Netizens were confused why the phonetic pronunciation "Luya" was used instead of simply writing "stewed duck."

"I have a friend named Lumin and a I know of an online game called Luna."

I saw a restaurant's sign that said "server not found."

"Google probably mistranslated it, or his internet was having problems."