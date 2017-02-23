Installation arts draw visitors to Qigu Salt Mountain

Located in Qigu district, Qigu Salt Mountain is one of the most popular attractions in Tainan.Qigu district, Qigu Salt Mountain is one of the most popular attractions in Tainan.

The main salt mountain is comprised of 60,000 tons of salt from the Taiwan Salt Corporation's (Taiyen) Qigu Salt Fields, which is about six stories tall. Visitors are offered with great views of other salt fields and surroundings when viewing from the top of the mound.

Through the fusion of tradition and innovation, Taiyen has infused the salt farm with creativity and new attractions. Since the 2012 salt sculpture festival, Taiyen started to hold annual activity to attract more visitors.

The current large installation put on the salt mountain is a seven meters high owl, which has drawn 100,000 visitors this year and will stay on the salt mountain until April. Other large Installations like maneki-neko in 2015, and Cupid for 2016, are all staying in the salt park.

According to the park authority, the owl will be put in the park after it retires from the salt mountain, which means the salt park is likely to become a large installation park someday.

Other than going up to the top of the salt mountain, visitors may also enjoy salty ice-scream at the onsite salt mart, which is only available in Qigu.

Located right next to Qigu Salt Mountain, the Taiwan Salt Museum is where visitors will be given some ideas of the history of Taiwan salt industry, the science of salt and the use of salt world-wide.