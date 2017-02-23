PSA Peugeot Citroen profits up as it eyes buy of GM's Opel

PARIS (AP) — French carmaker the PSA Group saw its profits jump last year and is giving dividends for the first time since 2011, burnishing its image as it weighs a buyout of General Motors' European operations.

While revenues last year were largely stable, PSA'a 2016 financial results Thursday reflected the company's marked recovery since a bailout by Chinese investors and the French state three years ago.

Group income was 1.7 billion euros, up from 899 million in 2015, attributed in part to a cost-cutting restructuring plan.

The talks with GM over its Germany-based Opel division and U.K.-based Vauxhaull have raised concerns about job cuts around Europe.

The economy ministers of Germany and France are expected to discuss the deal at a meeting in Paris on Thursday.