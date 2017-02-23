For naturalized Dalton, the puck stops in South Korea

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Growing up in rural southern Ontario, Matt Dalton never figured that his career path in professional hockey would take him to South Korea.

Dalton, along with a handful of other North American players, has acquired South Korean citizenship and is a key member of the men's national ice hockey team as it prepares to take on the world's best as host of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

"The possibility of getting citizenship intrigued me," said the 30-year-old goaltender who is in Sapporo representing South Korea at the Asian Winter Games.

"Also, the job stability," added Dalton, who played briefly in the Boston Bruins organization. "When you are playing overseas it's kinda one year at a time. You can get bounced around pretty quick."

Dalton was playing in Russia in the KHL before getting invited to play for South Korean team Anyang Halla in the Asia Ice Hockey League. The paycheck took him to South Korea. The lure of the Olympics is keeping him there.

The South Korean team has never qualified for the Olympics and is hoping to avoid an embarrassing drubbing on international ice hockey's biggest stage.

The Korean Olympic Committee asked the justice ministry to fast-track the naturalization of the import players and they were approved in accordance with a revised immigration law that allows qualified foreign nationals to hold multiple citizenships.

Dalton said being able to maintain his Canadian citizenship made the decision a lot easier.

In the 12-nation men's tournament in Pyeongchang, South Korea has been placed in Group A with top-ranked Canada, the Czech Republic and Switzerland, ranked sixth and seventh respectively.

With or without NHL players — the league is still undecided on whether it will take part — that's a tough group for the hosts.

"Hockey-wise, we are in pretty deep with the competition," Dalton said. "There are big challenges no doubt. But we are working hard and trying to get better so, hopefully, we can have a good showing for South Korea."

Former NHL defenseman Jim Paek was hired to coach the team.

Paek, the first Korean-born hockey player to play in the NHL, won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992.

His team, 23rd in the International Ice Hockey Federation's rankings, lost their opening game of the Asian Winter Games 4-0 on Wednesday to Kazakhstan, which is No. 16 in the world rankings.

"They are a good team," Paek said of the Kazakhs. "We had some good chances but we couldn't capitalize."

Paek said getting in games against high-level competition is one of the toughest things about preparing his Olympic squad.

"The lack of game experience at a high-level is our biggest challenge," Paek said. "In order for us to compete with top-nation teams we need to play them. Hockey is a small world where they have their small group of friends and it's tough to get in and play any games. So we have to do the best we can and move forward."

At the IIHF's second-tier tournament in 2014, South Korea went 0-5 on home ice, was outscored by 30-12, a result that saw the team relegated to world hockey's third tier for 2015.

South Korea has three clubs in the Asian League Ice Hockey, the only professional league in the region. Those clubs provide most of the national team's roster.

While some would argue the import players are merely hired guns, Paek had a different take.

"Adding the import players has really helped grow and develop our (Korean) players," Paek said. "I count on the kids that have been developed in Korea a great deal now."

For now, Dalton and his fellow transplanted teammates will continue to work on their game and adjust to a new culture.

Having Paek as the coach has made the transition much easier.

"The cultures are so different that things don't always mesh" Dalton said. "So it's nice to have that buffer there and know he's got your back."