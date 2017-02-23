Israeli prime minister hopes to treble trade with Australia

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, right, shakes the hand of a student during a visit the Moriah War Memorial College in Sydn
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, second right, and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, right, meet student during
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, second right, and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, right, meet student during
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, center, and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, right, meet student during a visi
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, left, attends a meeting with government ministers at the parliamentary offices in Sydney,
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, second right, listens to Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting with
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, third left, attends a meeting with government ministers at the parliamentary offices in Sy
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses students at the Moriah War Memorial College as the Israeli, left, and Australian fl
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, addresses students at the Moriah War Memorial College as the Israeli flag is projecte
SYDNEY (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he hopes to treble bilateral trade with Australia as the countries forge closer technology and aviation ties.
Bilateral trade is currently worth about $1 billion a year, with Israel sending less than 1 percent of its exports Down Under and Australian products accounting for just 0.3 percent of Israel's imports.
Netanyahu told Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and government ministers in Sydney on Thursday that "it should be at least double or triple that."
Netanyahu is on the second day of the first visit to Australia by a serving Israeli prime minister.