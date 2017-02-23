Israeli prime minister hopes to treble trade with Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he hopes to treble bilateral trade with Australia as the countries forge closer technology and aviation ties.

Bilateral trade is currently worth about $1 billion a year, with Israel sending less than 1 percent of its exports Down Under and Australian products accounting for just 0.3 percent of Israel's imports.

Netanyahu told Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and government ministers in Sydney on Thursday that "it should be at least double or triple that."

Netanyahu is on the second day of the first visit to Australia by a serving Israeli prime minister.