Chicago schools take a stand on immigration enforcement

CHICAGO (AP) — As educators around the United States wonder whether a crackdown on immigrants will reach their schoolhouse doors, principals in Chicago have been given a simple order: Do not let federal immigration agents in without a criminal warrant.

The stand taken by Chicago Public Schools, the country's third-largest school system, is among the boldest of the many districts that have announced measures to protect those who may be living in the country illegally.

It remains unknown how much interest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement might show in schools under President Donald Trump, and there is little schools could do to thwart agents who show up with warrants. But the schools are acting at least in part to ease concerns of skittish immigrant communities.