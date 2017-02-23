Australia to host Davis Cup quarterfinal v US in Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia will host its Davis Cup quarterfinal against the United States at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane from April 7-9.

It will be the 47th meeting between the two most successful nations in Davis Cup history.

Australia beat the Czech Republic 4-1 at Kooyong last month to advance to the quarterfinals, while the Americans had a 5-0 win over a Switzerland team missing Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka in Alabama.

The U.S. won the last time countries met in Davis Cup, taking a first-round match 3-1 last year and has a 26-20 lead overall. The U.S. has a record 32 Davis Cup titles, followed by Australia with 28. The Americans last won the title in 2007, while Australia hasn't won the international men's team event since 2003.

The winner will advance to a semifinal in September against either Italy or Belgium.

Pat Rafter Arena is the venue for the Brisbane International, the annual Australian Open warmup tournament, in January.