BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — North Korea denied Thursday that its agents masterminded the assassination of the half brother of leader Kim Jong Un, saying a Malaysian investigation into the death of one of its nationals is full of "holes and contradictions." By Hyung-jin Kim and Eileen Ng. SENT: 700 words, photos. With MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA THE LATEST.

INDONESIA-INEQUALITY A report on inequality in Indonesia says its four richest men now have more wealth than 100 million of the country's poorest people. SENT: 310 words, photos.

CHINA-US-PANDA ARRIVAL - An American-born panda started settling into her new home in southwest China where she will eventually join a panda breeding program. SENT: 460 words, photos.

KASHMIR-REBEL ATTACK — Police say three Indian soldiers and a woman have been killed after rebels ambushed soldiers in the disputed region of Kashmir. SENT: 150 words.

JAPAN-CROWN PRINCE — Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito has marked his 57th birthday with a pledge to follow in his father's footsteps as symbol of the nation when his father's abdication wish is realized. SENT: 150 words.

AUSTRALIA-HIGHEST PUBLIC SALARY — Australia's highest-paid public servant has announced his resignation two weeks after a revelation that he made 5.6 million Australian ($4.3 million) last year sparked a public furor. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 450 words.

BANGLADESH-ROLL BALL - If basketball and soccer had a baby and put it on skates, it might look like roll ball, a little-known sport whose top performers worldwide vied for the championship in Bangladesh over the past week. By Julhas Alam. SENT: 270 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares slipped Thursday after the latest Fed minutes raised the possibility that a U.S. rate hike could come sooner than expected. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 450 words, photos.

JAPAN-NISSAN — Carlos Ghosn, who leads Nissan and Renault, has tapped Hiroto Saikawa, a veteran Japanese executive at Nissan, to replace him as chief executive at the Japanese automaker, although Ghosn will stay on as chairman. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 570 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is Scott McDonald. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.