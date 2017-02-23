33,000 cops rally to support HK officers jailed for beating Occupy activist

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A crowd of approximately 33,000 current and former Hong Kong law enforcement officers gathered in a soccer field at the Police Sports and Recreation Club in Mong Kok yesterday to protest the jailing of police officers who were convicted of assaulting an activist during the 2014 Occupy protests.

Seven police officers were found guilty by the District Court in Hong Kong of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on activist Ken Tsang Kin-chiu (曾健超), which carries a maximum sentence of three years.

Video footage of the assault filmed by local broadcaster TVB:

The assault, parts of which had been caught on video by multiple media outlets, took place on Oct. 15, 2014 when Tsang was seen pouring liquid from a bridge. Six police officers descended on him, and during the ensuing struggle he was pepper sprayed and his hands were zip tied behind the his back. Instead of being taking to a police van, he was carried to a nearby substation, where with the help of a seventh officer, he was punched, kicked, and struck with batons for four minutes.

District Judge David Dufton ruled last week that all seven men had taken Tsang to the substation with the sole intent to assault him and that they must serve two years in prison for their crimes. This decision caused much debate in the former British colony, with the pro-democracy camp saying that this was "late justice," while the law enforcement community believed the men were innocent and the ruling was unjust.



Hong Kong police offers exiting district court building (AP News photo)

One officer described the mass rally to the South China Morning Post as "the largest-ever single gathering of police officers the world has ever seen." His claim has yet to be verified, but it is the largest such rally of police in Hong Kong since the 1970s, when thousands took to the streets to protest the establishment of the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Members of the public who sided with the police complained that the courts were being far more lenient with the Occupy protesters who also allegedly broke the law.



Pro-police protesters (AP News photo)

Also in attendance at the rally was pro-Beijing Chief Executive candidate Regina Ip (葉劉淑儀), who said she was seriously shocked by the fact that seven police officers had been sentenced to two years in jail and worried about the morale of the police on the front lines.

Beijing indicated its displeasure with this decision, with the state-run mouthpieces the Global Times and the People's Daily recently publishing commentary questioning the Hong Kong court's ruling on the seven officers.