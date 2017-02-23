  1. Home
  2. Culture

India Spring Carnival coming to Taipei Saturday

Indian festival featuring dance, handicrafts, and food will be held in Banqiao District on Saturday

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/02/23 10:50

Bollywood dance (Image from India-Taipei Association)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The India-Taipei Association (ITA) will be holding the first-ever India Spring Carnival at New Taipei Citizen Square in the city's Banqiao District this Saturday, Feb. 25. 

The festival, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm and will feature Indian dance and song performances including classical, folk and Bollywood dances. There will also be numerous stalls offering a wide range of Indian costumes, handicrafts, herbal beauty products and Indian food.

Examples of cultural aspects featured at the festival include henna tattoo painting and learning how to tie Indian turbans and Sarees.  

Bhangra Dance
Bhangra dance (ITA photo)

Bharatanatyam Dance
Bharatanatyam dance (ITA photo)

Kathak Dance
Kathak dance (ITA photo)


Manipuri dance (ITA photo)

For more information about the festival, please visit the India-Taipei Association website or their Facebook page
India
India-Taipei Association
India Spring Carnival
India festival
India-Taiwan relations
Indian dance
Indian food
Indian culture

RELATED ARTICLES

India, Taiwan set to forge win-win partnership
2017/02/22 15:46
China threatens to block Taiwan's international space after legislators visit India
2017/02/18 21:22
Taiwan Cement optimistic about India expansion
2017/02/17 17:39
Engagement with India a cure for Taiwan's economic plight
2017/02/16 21:26
India downplays Taiwan delegation visit as China protests
2017/02/16 11:42