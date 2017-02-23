India Spring Carnival coming to Taipei Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The India-Taipei Association (ITA) will be holding the first-ever India Spring Carnival at New Taipei Citizen Square in the city's Banqiao District this Saturday, Feb. 25.

The festival, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm and will feature Indian dance and song performances including classical, folk and Bollywood dances. There will also be numerous stalls offering a wide range of Indian costumes, handicrafts, herbal beauty products and Indian food.

Examples of cultural aspects featured at the festival include henna tattoo painting and learning how to tie Indian turbans and Sarees.



Bhangra dance (ITA photo)



Bharatanatyam dance (ITA photo)



Kathak dance (ITA photo)



Manipuri dance (ITA photo)

For more information about the festival, please visit the India-Taipei Association website or their Facebook page.