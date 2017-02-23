The Latest: Pastor: I was shocked church was possible target

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on a report that Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof had targeted a second black church (all times local):

6 p.m.

The pastor of a historically black church in South Carolina says he was shocked to hear that his parish may also have been a target the night a white man fatally shot nine worshippers at a separate black church in Charleston.

The Rev. Rufus Berry said Wednesday that he canceled a Bible study scheduled for the Branch AME Church in Jedburg on the evening of June 17, 2015 because he was late getting off from his regular job.

In court documents unsealed Tuesday, federal prosecutors said they had evidence showing Dylann Roof exited the interstate and drove toward Berry's church following the killings at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church.

The 22-year-old, self-taught white supremacist was found guilty in December of fatally shooting nine black parishioners at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church. He was convicted on 33 federal charges including hate crimes, and sentenced to death last month.

Berry says he thanked God "that he had us protected" and that he "would hate to know what the outcome would be" had there been a class that night.

___

7:10 a.m.

Prosecutors in South Carolina say GPS evidence shows Dylann Roof drove toward a second black church the night he shot nine people to death during a Bible study.

In court documents unsealed Tuesday, federal prosecutors said they had evidence showing Roof exited the interstate and drove toward a church in Jedburg after committing the killings at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church. Prosecutors say Branch AME Church also had a sign advertising a Wednesday night Bible study.

Prosecutors say the 22-year-old Roof shut off his GPS, something they say indicates he stopped the car.

Roof was sentenced to death last month after a jury convicted him of 33 federal charges. He's currently awaiting a second death penalty trial in state court.