BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Brentford 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Queens Park Rangers 2, Wigan 1
Burton Albion 0, Derby 0
Huddersfield 1, Reading 0
|Wednesday's Match
Fulham 2, Bristol City 0
|Friday's Matches
Birmingham vs. Wolverhampton
Blackburn vs. Burton Albion
|Saturday's Matches
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leeds
Derby vs. Aston Villa
Fulham vs. Cardiff
Rotherham vs. Brentford
Bristol City vs. Newcastle
Queens Park Rangers vs. Preston
Huddersfield vs. Barnsley
Nottingham Forest vs. Wigan
Reading vs. Brighton
|Sunday's Match
Ipswich vs. Norwich
|Tuesday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 2, Gillingham 2
Oxford United 1, Charlton 0
Chesterfield 0, Millwall 0
Southend 4, Peterborough 1
|Saturday's Matches
Southend vs. Gillingham
Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers
Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Rochdale vs. Peterborough
Bradford vs. Port Vale
Millwall vs. Oldham
Walsall vs. AFC Wimbledon
Oxford United vs. Chesterfield
Northampton vs. Fleetwood Town
Swindon vs. Coventry
Bolton vs. Sheffield United
Bury vs. Charlton
|Tuesday's Matches
Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley
Colchester 1, Wycombe 0
Morecambe 1, Newport County 1
|Saturday's Matches
Grimsby Town vs. Morecambe
Portsmouth vs. Carlisle
Stevenage vs. Crewe
Cambridge United vs. Barnet
Hartlepool vs. Colchester
Cheltenham vs. Leyton Orient
Crawley Town vs. Wycombe
Blackpool vs. Exeter
Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster
Plymouth vs. Luton Town
Yeovil vs. Notts County
Newport County vs. Mansfield Town
|Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth vs. West Bromwich Albion
Sunderland vs. Everton
Swansea vs. Chelsea
Middlesbrough vs. Crystal Palace
Arsenal vs. Southampton
Burnley vs. Hull
West Ham vs. Watford
|Sunday's Matches
Stoke vs. Tottenham
Manchester United vs. Manchester City
|Monday's Match
Liverpool vs. Leicester
|Sunday's Match
Southampton vs. Manchester United