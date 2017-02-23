AP Source: Wizards acquire Bogdanovic in trade with Nets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person familiar with the trade says the Washington Wizards have agreed to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic from the Brooklyn Nets.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

The person says Washington will also get forward Chris McCullough in the deal and send a lottery-protected 2017 first-round pick, Marcus Thornton and Andrew Nicholson to Brooklyn.

Bogdanovic, 27, is averaging a career-high 14.2 points a game as a starter for the struggling Nets. He will add scoring punch off the bench for the Wizards, who are in third place in the Eastern Conference.

By adding Bogdanovic, a pending restricted free agent, Washington continues its push to challenge the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors in the East.

The deal was first reported by Yahoo Sports.

___

AP Sports Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.