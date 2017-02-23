Barnes tackles urban experience with 'Person of the Crowd'

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia is taking art to the streets — and bringing the streets into the museum — as part of a major new exhibition that looks at engaging with public space and the urban experience.

"Person of the Crowd: The Contemporary Art of Flanerie" runs from Feb. 25 to May 22.

It adds a decidedly present-day edge to the museum known for its legendary trove of Renoirs, Cezannes, Matisses and Picassos.

More than 50 American and international artists are featured in the exhibit, which takes place inside the museum's Roberts Gallery and also reaches into the streets of Philadelphia itself. Street performances, billboards, themed walks and public participation in social media all are components.

The museum's executive director and president Thom Collins calls it "the Barnes' most ambitious project to date."