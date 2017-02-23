Pentagon: Military child care cuts may have been mistakes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says cuts to military child care programs at two Army bases may have been unnecessary.

The bases said they were suspending the services because of the federal hiring freeze President Donald Trump announced Jan. 23. But a Pentagon official says child care workers are exempt from the freeze.

On Tuesday, parents with children enrolled in part-day child care programs at the U.S. Army garrison in Weisbaden, Germany, were notified the programs will close March 1. Parents were told the closure results from a staff shortage created by the freeze.

Pentagon spokesman Johnny Michael says officials are aware Fort Knox, Kentucky, also has announced service cuts at its child development center.

Michael says a Pentagon memo dated Feb. 17 exempted military child care workers from the hiring freeze.