Cuban dissidents honor OAS secretary-general denied entry

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban dissidents have recognized the secretary-general of the Organization of American States for defending human rights in their country even though the government denied him entry to attend the ceremony.

The dissidents and diplomats from several countries honored Luis Almagro on Wednesday at the home of the late democracy activist Oswaldo Paya, who died in 2012.

Almagro had sent dissidents a letter stating that the OAS's only interest is to help move Cuba closer to the values and principles upheld by the organization in relation to democracy and human rights. He also said his intention is not to evaluate Cuba's internal politics.

Cuba has not belonged to the OAS since 1962. It considers the organization an instrument the U.S. government uses to pressure countries that do not follow its policies.