Boko Haram suicide bomber kills 1 in northern Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — A Cameroon official says a suicide bomber has killed at least one person near the country's border with Nigeria.

Far North Cameroon Governor Midjiyawa Bakari says Wednesday's attack in Wouro Dole village is just the most recent in the country's north by Boko Haram Islamic extremists. The insurgency is based in neighboring Nigeria but has spilled across borders.

Bakari says a local defense group gave advance warning of the attack, but the information wasn't precise enough to stop it.

A security officer says the bomber was 11 years old, and Cameroon forces pursued a second bomber. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the press.

A multinational force that includes Cameroon continues to combat the extremists.