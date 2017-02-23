Tulsa's former Black Wall Street tries to remake itself

In this undated photo provided by Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, Greenwood neighborhood also known as Black Wall Street in Tulsa,
In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 photo, Donna Jackson, NorthTulsa100 executive director, walks through a vacant lot for sale in north Tu
In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 photo, a memorial to Tulsa's Black Wall Street sits outside the Greenwood Cultural Center on the outski
In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, a boarded-up home is pictured in north Tulsa, Okla. After years of waiting for redevelopment opportuni
In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 photo, a handful of businesses line Greenwood Avenue, the location of the former Black Wall Street, in
In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 photo, Ralph Knight poses with a copy of a report on the Tulsa Race Riot, during an interview in Tulsa,
In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 photo, Tim Smallwood talks during an interview in his Tropical Smoothie Cafe shop in north Tulsa, Okla.
In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 photo, new housing development being built are seen in north Tulsa, Okla. After years of waiting for re
In this undated photo provided by the Greenwood Cultural Center, the Ramsey Drug Store, in an area once known as Black Wall Street, sit
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A once-prosperous section of Tulsa that became the site of one of the worst race riots in American history is attempting to remake itself again after decades of neglect.
Black leaders want to bring 100 new companies to the former Black Wall Street in north Tulsa by 2021, the 100th anniversary of its fall.
The initiative seeks to recapture the entrepreneurial spirit that helped make it one of the country's most affluent black areas.
The 1921 riot by a white mob and Ku Klux Klan members leveled Black Wall Street first. Then urban decay decimated the area decades later.
Donna Jackson, the project's executive director, says "north Tulsa has a stigma of being one of the worst places in town."
Jackson's initiative hopes to change that perception.