The Latest: Sandé wins best British female solo artist

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the Brit Awards ceremony (all times local):

7:44 p.m.

Emeli Sandé is the Brit Award winner for best female solo artist.

It is her second win in the category and her fourth Brit Award. Her second album, "Long Live the Angels," was released last year and includes the single "Hurts."

The best female solo artist category was the first award handed out at Wednesday's ceremony.

___

4:34 p.m.

The Brit awards — which celebrate international as well as British acts — have been accused of failing to represent the industry's ethnic diversity.

All last year's British nominees were white, and protesters rallied under the hashtag #britssowhite.

Organizers responded by expanding the diversity of the voter base of 1,000 music-industry figures.

This year's list is more diverse, with chanteuse Emeli Sande, soul singer Michael Kiwanuka and singer-songwriter Lianne La Havas among non-white British contenders, along with the three grime performers.

Grime artists Stormzy and Kano are among the contenders, reflecting the growing artistic and commercial clout of the distinctly British rap genre.

Keith Harris, who was appointed to head a diversity taskforce for the British music industry, said "people feel there might actually be a breakthrough."

___

3:41 p.m.

Britain's music industry will salute chart-topping talent and departed icons at Wednesday's Brit Awards, where nominees include Drake, Beyonce and David Bowie.

Bowie, who died in January 2016, is nominated in the album of the year category for valedictory release "Blackstar" and male British artist category at the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys.

Organizers said the show will also include a tribute to George Michael, who died on Christmas Day at age 53.

Performers during the flashy show at London's O2 Arena include pop-friendly Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and Bruno Mars, as well as grime musician Skepta, nominated for British breakthrough artist.

Adele, who took four Grammys last week, is not up for the Brits because her album "25" was eligible last year, and took four Brits.