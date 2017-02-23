Warsaw lists properties that pre-WWII owners can reclaim

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The city of Warsaw has begun publishing a list of properties that can be legally claimed by their pre-World War II owners, among them Holocaust survivors — but only if they act quickly.

Nearly 50 properties were published Wednesday, the start of some 2,600 the city has said will be returned to original owners or their heirs who can prove claims.

The list is the result of a controversial 2016 law that gives original owners of properties seized by the communists six months to make claims starting from when they are published. Any properties not claimed within six months will be permanently transferred to the city.

Gideon Taylor of the World Jewish Restitution Organization urged authorities to notify potential claimants and to "extend the very short deadline."