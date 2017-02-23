Top Libyan security official wounded in car bomb attack

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A Libyan spokesman says a top security official in the eastern city of Benghazi has survived an assassination attempt by a car bomb.

The spokesman, Walid Urfi, told The Associated Press that Col. Salah al-Hewidi — who refused to leave his post as a security chief of Benghazi after being sacked —was wounded in the Wednesday explosion.

It was the second assassination attempt targeting security officials in one month. Last month, a nominee to al-Hewidi's post was wounded in another car bomb attack in the city.

The eastern-based government, headed by Abdullah al-Thinni, sacked al-Hewidi. Al-Thinni answers to the internationally-recognized parliament seated in eastern Libya. Another UN-backed government is seated in the capital Tripoli.