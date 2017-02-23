BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

Here's a look at stories The Associated Press plans to cover in Europe on Thursday, Feb. 23. Questions about coverage plans can be directed to the Europe Desk at eurdesk@ap.org.

ROMANIA-DIVIDED FAMILY — Video editor Mihnea Lupan lives just around the corner from his mother, but their views on the massive anti-corruption protests shaking Romania are miles apart, and fights over politics dominate their visits. The demonstrations have been a nightly occurrence for three consecutive weeks, and have exposed a sharp generational divide between citizens who grew up under communism and those who came of age a decade after the country moved to a free market economy. By Alison Mutler. UPCOMING: 550 words, photos by 0700 GMT.

With ROMANIA-CORRUPTION: Romania's anti-corruption chief prosecutor presents the agency's yearly report following massive anti-graft protests.

RUSSIA-CONSUMER GOODS — Soyuz microphones are an industry standard, used by bands like Coldplay and Radiohead. But the company that makes them in Russia is a rare example of success among consumer goods businesses. Russia is still struggling to get past its dependence on oil and gas, even as its economy recovers from the recent slump in energy prices and the Trump administration considers easing sanctions. By Natalia Suvurova, UPCOMING: 900 words by 0900 GMT, photos.

SYRIA-PEACE TALKS — Negotiators in Geneva begin the first intra-Syrian peace talks under U.N. supervision in 10 months. Expectations are low after the U.N. envoy for Syria says he's not expecting any breakthroughs, hoping instead to build "momentum" for an eventual peace. By Dominique Soguel. UPCOMING: Developing, photos.

KOSOVO POLITICS — Opposition parties have vowed to disrupt any attempt by the governing coalition to pass a border demarcation deal with Montenegro. The issue has caused fights inside and outside of Parliament, at times including tear gas inside the chamber. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1500 GMT, more on merits.

SPAIN-ROYALTY CORRUPTION — A court decides whether King Felipe's brother-in-law should be imprisoned while he awaits the Supreme Court ruling on his fraud and tax evasion case. The court sentenced Urdangarin last week to more than six years while absolving his wife, Princess Cristina. By Aritz Parra. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1100 GMT, photos.

SPAIN-ARGENTINA — Visiting Argentinian President Mauricio Macri meets with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy during a state visit focused on strengthening economic ties. By Aritz Parra. UPCOMING: On merits by 1600 GMT, photos.

GERMANY-LITHUANIA — German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis. UPCOMING: On merits from 1230 GMT news conference.

MILAN FASHION WEEK-WATCH — Fendi, Prada and Pucci preview continue womenswear previews for next fall and winter on the second day of Milan Fashion Week. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1700 GMT, 750 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

