Minnesota man gets 2 year sentence for lying in terror case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for lying to the FBI about his contact with a terror suspect linked to the Somali militant group al-Shabab.

Thirty-four-year-old Mahdi Hussein Furreh pleaded guilty in October 2014 to making false statements.

Furreh's attorney, Manny Atwal, asked that Furreh be sentenced to the four days he had already served, and supervised release or probation. Prosecutor Charles Kovats argued that Furreh should be sentenced to about two years, saying time served should be reserved only for defendants who cooperate from the start.

Furreh admitted lying to the FBI in 2014 when asked about a man who's wanted for allegedly encouraging Minnesota Somalis to join al-Shabab in Somalia. Furreh denied knowing that man, but had actually called him several times.