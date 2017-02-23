Jail officer admits providing inmate phones for drug dealing

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio jail officer accused of facilitating drug trafficking by trying to sell phones to inmates has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

Investigators alleged that former Montgomery County Jail corrections officer Michael Rose Jr. arranged to provide cellphones to multiple inmates in exchange for thousands of dollars.

The 29-year-old Rose admitted his actions in court Tuesday and pleaded guilty to attempted extortion under color of official right.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for his attorney.

Rose's sentencing is scheduled May 23. The Dayton Daily News reports that the plea deal doesn't include an agreed sentence and that his attorney calculated the guideline range at less than two years, though, by law, he could face up to 20 years.