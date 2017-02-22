Serbs warn Bosnian Muslim bid at UN court revives old wounds

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Top Serbian and Bosnian Serb leaders have warned that a decision by Bosnia's Muslim leader to revive a wartime genocide lawsuit against Serbia at the United Nations' top court has rekindled divisions.

The officials said Wednesday in Belgrade, the Serbian capital, that the bid to appeal a 2007 ruling by the International Court of Justice that cleared Serbia of genocide in Bosnia during the 1992-95 war, dealt a major blow to postwar reconciliation.

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic warns "our relations have been pushed backward 25 or 22 years."

Bakir Izetbegovic, the Muslim Bosniak member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, has initiated the appeal despite a lack of consent from his Croat and Serb counterparts in the presidency. Bosnia first sued Serbia in 1993, during the war.