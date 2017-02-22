Support pours in for damaged Jewish cemetery near St. Louis

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis Jewish cemetery badly damaged by vandals is getting a show of support from volunteers, well-wishers and financial contributors from across many faiths.

Cleanup continues Wednesday at the Chesed Shel Emeth Society cemetery in University City, Missouri. The cemetery has posted on Facebook that 154 headstones were damaged in a crime discovered Monday morning.

Investigators continue to review surveillance video in hopes of capturing those responsible.

A large crowd stood at the cemetery Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil. Gov. Eric Greitens, who is Jewish, organized a volunteer effort to help in the cleanup, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. An interfaith service is also planned.

Muslim groups launched a crowdfunding campaign for the cemetery with a goal of $20,000. By mid-morning Wednesday, $66,000 had been raised.