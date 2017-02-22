Tests show Afghan suspected of killing German teen was adult

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say tests on an Afghan asylum-seeker suspected of raping and killing a medical student show he was an adult at the time of the crime.

Freiburg prosecutor Michael Maechtel says his office has received the results of "multiple medical experts" indicating that Hussein K. was 22, rather than 17 years old as he'd claimed.

Maechtel told The Associated Press on Wednesday that K.'s status as an adult means he faces a life sentence if convicted of killing 19-year-old Maria L. in October 2016.

The case highlighted communication failures among European countries after it was revealed that Greece didn't inform its neighbors that K. was in breach of probation rules following his early release for attempted murder in that country.