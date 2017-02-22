Gambia police say country's former spy chief arrested

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia's police spokesman says the former director general of the National Intelligence Agency has been arrested.

Foday Conta said Wednesday that police arrested Yankuba Badjie on Monday. He says an investigation into Badjie is ongoing but is not giving details.

Gambia's former President Yahya Jammeh formed the intelligence agency after he took power in a bloodless coup in 1994. It became feared for the alleged intimidation, torture and killings of opponents.

New President Adama Barrow has promised a truth commission and investigations into detentions and alleged human rights violations carried out under Jammeh.

Jammeh flew into exile last month after international pressure, including the threat of a regional military intervention, persuaded him to accept his December election loss to Barrow.