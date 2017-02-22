Russia to build Reichstag model for kids to storm at park

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's defense minister says the military is building a replica of the Reichstag building in Berlin as a playground for schoolchildren to attack at a patriotic theme park.

Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday the replica at the Patriot Park just outside Moscow will be smaller than life size. He added that the idea is for Yunarmia members "to storm a specific location, not something abstract."

The Yunarmia, or Young Army, was created in 2015 to encourage patriotism among the young and teach them basic military skills.

The German government had no immediate comment to Shoigu's statement, which comes amid a bitter strain in Russia's ties with the West.

Shoigu said the theme park will also feature a replica of a WW II-era Soviet army positions and a forest guerrilla base.