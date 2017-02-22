Three Taiwanese restaurants selected in the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2017 on Tuesday are RAW, Le Moût, and MUME.

The list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2017, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, was announced at an awards ceremony at the W Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand. The 2017 list welcomes 10 new entries, while China, Japan, Singapore and Thailand each count 9 restaurants on the list.

Gaggan in Bangkok claims the No.1 spot for a third consecutive year.

The winners’ circle also includes chef André Chiang’s Raw (No.24), earning The Best Restaurant in Taiwan title, as well as Le Moût, and MUME, which came in at No. 28 and No. 43, respectively.

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list is compiled from the votes of the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of over 300 leaders in the restaurant industry across Asia, each selected for their expert opinion of Asia’s restaurant scene.