Zampa & Klinger star in Australia's 41-run T20 victory

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Recalled leg-spinner Adam Zampa grabbed 3-25 and ageing Michael Klinger scored a half century as Australia and won the third and final Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka by 41 runs on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Klinger made 62 off off 43 balls and captain Aaron Finch, dropped on zero, scored 53 as Australia racked up 187-6 after Sri Lankan captain Upul Tharanga won his third successive toss and opted to bat.

Sri Lanka couldn't capitalize on opening batsman Dilshan Munaweera's quickfire 37 and was bowled out for 146 in 18 overs with Zampa and James Faulkner (3-20) getting wickets regularly.

Zampa, who replaced Andrew Tye for the dead rubber, had in form Asela Gunaratne (4) lbw and then accounted for the wickets of Chamara Kapugedera and Dasun Shanaka in one over. Sri Lanka won the series.